Capital Square LLC Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $198.73. 1,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,706. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.30.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
