Capital Square LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.27. 2,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,248. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

