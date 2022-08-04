Capital Square LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after acquiring an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 926,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 62,822 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. 32,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.