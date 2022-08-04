Capital Square LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Square LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 186,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,640,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.