Capital Square LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 361,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,840,556. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $268.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

