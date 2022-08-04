Capital Square LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. 55I LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.86. 11,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,172. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

