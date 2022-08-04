Capital Square LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.7 %

ATVI traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.14. 115,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,491. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

