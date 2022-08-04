Capital One Financial Weighs in on Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNL)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Broadstone Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BNL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.