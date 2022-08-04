Capital One Financial Weighs in on Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Broadstone Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:BNL opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.