Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

SYM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

