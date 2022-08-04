Camden Capital LLC Sells 531 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.8 %

AMT opened at $268.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.06.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

