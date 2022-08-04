Camden Capital LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,816,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,291,000 after buying an additional 1,128,929 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,200.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 141,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,215 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

PFE stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $279.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

