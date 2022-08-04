Camden Capital LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $185.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.42. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $169.31 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.