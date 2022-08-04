Callisto Network Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $11,454.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.27 or 0.07132734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00158643 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.