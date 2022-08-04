Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

