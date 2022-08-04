C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 2,120 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Juho Parkkinen sold 1,174 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $21,531.16.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Juho Parkkinen sold 492 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $8,841.24.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Juho Parkkinen sold 429 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $7,614.75.

Shares of AI opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in C3.ai by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

