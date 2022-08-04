bZx Protocol (BZRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.30 Million

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One bZx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market cap of $27.30 million and approximately $30.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bZx Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About bZx Protocol

bZx Protocol (BZRX) is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,391,972 coins. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

