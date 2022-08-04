Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.