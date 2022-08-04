Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $86.48.
Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource
In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.