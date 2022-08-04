Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.29-$2.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. 1,478,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,999. Bruker has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 338.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 259,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 199,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after buying an additional 144,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after buying an additional 77,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

