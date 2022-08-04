Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.29-$2.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. 1,478,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,999. Bruker has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
