Brokers Set Expectations for GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoodRx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GoodRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.
GoodRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $48.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 147.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
