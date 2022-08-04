Brokers Issue Forecasts for TopBuild Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.63 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

BLD opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,421,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

