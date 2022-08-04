Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE BCO traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.62. 245,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 25.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.