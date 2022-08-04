Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. 7,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,773,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,308.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 56,148 shares of company stock worth $359,451. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 44.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.