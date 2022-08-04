Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

