Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.50.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
BFAM opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.38 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
