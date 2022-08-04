Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAMGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

NYSE BFAM traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $83.49. 4,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,138. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

