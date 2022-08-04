Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BFAM traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $83.49. 4,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,138. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

