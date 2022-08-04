Brian R. Elworthy Sells 654 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $10,097.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 441,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Toast Price Performance
Shares of TOST stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 7,005,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.