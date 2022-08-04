Brian R. Elworthy Sells 654 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $10,097.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 441,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 7,005,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $24,217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

About Toast



Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

