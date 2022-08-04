Brian R. Elworthy Sells 654 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $10,097.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 441,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 7,005,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $24,217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.