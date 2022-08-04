BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a maintains rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.58.

Shares of BP opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BP will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -36.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

