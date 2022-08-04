Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE:BOX opened at $29.82 on Thursday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,350. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

