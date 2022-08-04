Bounty0x Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,705.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $210,372.80 and approximately $20,705.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,063.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003916 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032265 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

