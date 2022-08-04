Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0009 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $219,376.32 and $17,844.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,541.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.