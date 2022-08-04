Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,234. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

