BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00 to $4.40 EPS.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE BWA traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,105. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.