Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS.

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $19.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,947.25. 804,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,944.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,151.06. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,199,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Booking by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Booking by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,586.76.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

