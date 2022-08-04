BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $240,812.65

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $240,812.65 and $135,511.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,152.77 or 1.00057206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00045070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028576 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001398 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,333 coins and its circulating supply is 890,545 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.