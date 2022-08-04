BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

DMB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,001. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.