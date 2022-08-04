BMO Capital Markets Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $200.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.17. 14,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.80.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,125,000 after purchasing an additional 170,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

