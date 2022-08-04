BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 85.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.61 EPS.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BXC stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $79.04. 3,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,024. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $407,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

