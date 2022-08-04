Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 109,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,410. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

