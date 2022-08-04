Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,731. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

