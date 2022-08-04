Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Raised by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 12.9% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Blackstone worth $261,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.89. 79,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

