Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,799. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

