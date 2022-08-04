BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 30,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,175. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 271,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

