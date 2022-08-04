BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MYI opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

