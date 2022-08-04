Bitgesell (BGL) Price Tops $0.0674 on Top Exchanges

Bitgesell (BGL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Bitgesell has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $731.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgesell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00631454 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035053 BTC.
Bitgesell Profile
Bitgesell’s total supply is 16,414,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,157,930 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell. The official website for Bitgesell is bitgesell.ca.
Buying and Selling Bitgesell
Receive News & Updates for Bitgesell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgesell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.