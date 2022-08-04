Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0584 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

