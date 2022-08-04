Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Reaches $8.62 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $341.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

