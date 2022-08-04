Bitcoin 2 1-Day Volume Hits $320.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $320.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

