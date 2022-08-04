Bistroo (BIST) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $798,771.33 and approximately $46,958.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00628730 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00035191 BTC.
Bistroo Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Buying and Selling Bistroo
