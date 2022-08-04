Binamon (BMON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,648.00

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Binamon has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $50,648.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00641635 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00035494 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.