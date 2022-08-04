Binamon (BMON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,648.00

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Binamon has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $50,648.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00641635 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016305 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00035494 BTC.
About Binamon
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
