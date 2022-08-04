Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.4 %

BGFV opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.63.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.98 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

