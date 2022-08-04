BiFi One Day Volume Reaches $320,248.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BiFi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $320,248.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00101865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00253066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00037753 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009050 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

